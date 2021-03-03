.
Saudi Arabia reports 331 COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries

A security man looks at a screen showing the body temperature of travellers, at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. (Reuters)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 331 new coronavirus cases and 351 recoveries, bringing the total to 378,333 cases and 369,277 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The death toll rose by five to 6,510.

Riyadh recorded 134 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the Eastern Province had 66 cases, and Mecca had 46 cases.

There are 2,546 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 501 of which are critical cases, the health ministry reported.

Saudi Arabia will provide coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

This comes as part of efforts to expand the ongoing inoculation campaign and facilitate access to vaccine sites, he added.

Read more:

Coronavirus: Where to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia: Strict measures, tracing app reduce COVID-19 cases in Medina by 86 pct

Saudi Arabia reports 302 COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

