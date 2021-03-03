Saudi Arabia reports 331 COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 331 new coronavirus cases and 351 recoveries, bringing the total to 378,333 cases and 369,277 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health.

The death toll rose by five to 6,510.

Riyadh recorded 134 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, while the Eastern Province had 66 cases, and Mecca had 46 cases.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (331) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (351) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (369,277) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/KB55hYQAQK — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 3, 2021

There are 2,546 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 501 of which are critical cases, the health ministry reported.

Saudi Arabia will provide coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya on Wednesday.

This comes as part of efforts to expand the ongoing inoculation campaign and facilitate access to vaccine sites, he added.

