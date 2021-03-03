.
.
.
.
Turkey logs over 11,500 new COVID-19 cases as restrictions are eased

Doctors assist a COVID-19 patient at the Kartal Dr. Lutii Kirdar Education and Research Hospital, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Istanbul, Turkey. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

Reuters

Turkey recorded 11,520 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, Health Ministry data showed, amid an easing of coronavirus restrictions across the country.

Sixty-five people also died because of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the overall death toll to 28,771, the data showed.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The total number of cases registered since the beginning of the outbreak has now risen to 2,734,835.

On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a “controlled normalization”.

On Tuesday, Turkish restaurants re-opened and many children returned to school as part of the easing, but infections edged higher, raising concerns among the top medics association. Later on Tuesday, Turkey reported its highest number of new cases since Jan. 7, with nearly 12,000.

Turkey, with a population of 83 million, has administered 9.43 million vaccines in a campaign that began in mid-January. More than 7.29 million people have received a first shot and 2.1 million have received a second dose of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech

Earlier on Wednesday, Turkish researchers said the Sinovac vaccine has an efficacy of 83.5 percent based on final results of Phase III trials, a downward revision from a preliminary finding of 91.25 percent.

