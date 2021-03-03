.
Turkey records nearly 12,000 coronavirus cases, highest since January 7

Doctors assist a COVID-19 patient at the Kartal Dr. Lutii Kirdar Education and Research Hospital, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) on May 08, 2020 in Istanbul, Turkey. (AFP)
Turkey recorded 11,837 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, Health Ministry data showed, the highest level since Jan. 7, bringing the total number of cases to 2,723,316.

Data also showed 68 people died due to COVID-19 in the same period, raising the toll to 28,706.

On Monday evening, President Tayyip Erdogan lifted weekend lockdowns in low- and medium-risk cities and limited lockdowns to Sundays in those deemed higher risk under what he called a “controlled normalization.”

Turkey reopened most restaurants for indoor dining and allowed more students to return to school.

