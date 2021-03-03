UAE records 2,692 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has recorded 2,692 new COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

A total of 1,589 people also recovered from the virus in that time.

The number of new cases has fallen slightly since Tuesday’s 2,721.

New COVID-19 cases in the UAE have been on a downward trend since a peak in late January, which authorities have attributed to the mass vaccination program that has now seen 46.6 percent of residents inoculated.

The UAE may soon be the first country in the world to vaccinate the majority of its population and achieve herd immunity, Dr Fouad al-Rahal, a specialist in emergency medicine at Bareen International Hospital, told Al Arabiya English.

Second only to Israel, the UAE has administered more vaccines per 100 people than any other country including the UK, which is currently in third place.

