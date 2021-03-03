.
COVID-19 vaccine optimism supports oil market recovery: Kuwait minister

An oil tanker loading crude at Mina Al AHmadi Port, 25 miles (40 km) south of Kuwait City. (File photo: AP)
Reuters, Dubai

The oil market is being supported by optimism that COVID-19 vaccinations will assist a global economic recovery, state news agency KUNA reported Kuwaiti Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares as saying on Wednesday.

The minister spoke a day ahead of a market monitoring committee meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

