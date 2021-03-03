COVID-19 vaccine optimism supports oil market recovery: Kuwait minister
The oil market is being supported by optimism that COVID-19 vaccinations will assist a global economic recovery, state news agency KUNA reported Kuwaiti Oil Minister Mohammad al-Fares as saying on Wednesday.
Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.
The minister spoke a day ahead of a market monitoring committee meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Read more:
OPEC says general oil market outlook positive as uncertainty is easing
Oman agrees $2.2 billion loan with large group of banks