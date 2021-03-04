Germany approves use of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine for over-65s

Germany’s vaccination authority has approved the use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine on the over-65s, the Health Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.



It added that the Permanent Vaccination authority recommended extending to the maximum 12 weeks the period between receiving the first and second doses of the vaccine.

“This is good news for older people who are waiting for a vaccine. They can now be vaccinated more quickly,” the ministry said. “We will shortly issue a regulation implementing both recommendations.”



