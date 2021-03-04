.
Italy to give single COVID-19 vaccine shot to those previously infected

A medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Bergamo, the city at the center of Italy's coronavirus tragedy, vaccinates thousands of health workers, on January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
A medic receives the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as Bergamo, the city at the center of Italy's coronavirus tragedy, vaccinates thousands of health workers, on January 5, 2021. (Reuters)
Reuters, Milan

Italy will administer a single vaccine dose to those who have already been infected with COVID-19, the health ministry said late Wednesday.

“A single dose of vaccine may be considered for individuals with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, symptomatic or asymptomatic,” the ministry statement said.

The recommendation applies to people diagnosed with COVID between three and six months previously.

France and Spain announced a similar policy last month, in a move that also appears to be aimed at saving vaccine shots and boosting supplies while EU countries are struggling to run their vaccination campaigns due to supply cuts imposed by drugmakers.

Italy, which has a population of around 60 million, had administered 4.76 doses of vaccines as of early Thursday, with some 1.5 million people receiving the recommended two shots.

