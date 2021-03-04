Saudi Arabia reports 375 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 375 new coronavirus cases and 336 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total to 378,708 cases and 369,613 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by four to 6,514.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Riyadh recorded 162 coronavirus cases, while Mecca had 66 cases, and the Eastern Province had 61.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (375) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (4) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (336) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (369,613) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/j4NxFkdQEW — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 4, 2021

There are 2,581 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 503 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines throughout 405 vaccination sites and centers across the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced it will start providing coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya during an interview.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia administers more than 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses so far

Saudi Arabia reports 331 COVID-19 cases, 351 recoveries

Video of female Saudi ambulance driver in Riyadh goes viral