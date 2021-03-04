.
Saudi Arabia reports 375 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

A restaurant's female member of the security personnel wearing a protective face mask, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), checks the temperature of a woman before enter the restaurant after reopened, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 13, 2020. Picture taken June 13, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 375 new coronavirus cases and 336 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total to 378,708 cases and 369,613 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll rose by four to 6,514.

Riyadh recorded 162 coronavirus cases, while Mecca had 66 cases, and the Eastern Province had 61.

There are 2,581 active coronavirus cases in the Kingdom, 503 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia has administered more than 1 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines throughout 405 vaccination sites and centers across the Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Health.

On Wednesday, Saudi Arabia announced it will start providing coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya during an interview.

