.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on March 23, 2020 in Dubai. (AFP)
A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on March 23, 2020 in Dubai. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports 2,742 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,742 new cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths over the past 24 hours, the country's National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority reported on Thursday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

An additional 235,797 coronavirus tests were carried out since Wednesday while 1,691 recoveries were recorded.

The current number of active cases in the UAE is 13,641 as of March 4 and the death toll has gone up to 1,286.

Despite an increase in daily cases, the UAE is leading one of the world’s most efficient vaccination campaigns and is set to be among the first nations to emerge from the pandemic as most of its population has been vaccinated.

In reference to this, Dr Fouad al-Rahal, a specialist in emergency medicine at Bareen International Hospital, told Al Arabiya English: “With the dedicated effort of the UAE government to combat the pandemic – for which we are truly thankful for, and the willingness of the general public to support the programs led by the government, UAE may soon be the first country to vaccinate its entire population and hence, reach herd immunity.”

As of Thursday, the UAE’s total administered vaccination doses went up to 6,168,330, NCEMA data suggested.

Al Arabiya English’s Jennifer Bell contributed to this report.

Read more:

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc

UAE records 2,692 COVID-19 cases and 16 deaths in 24 hours

Dubai Health Authority expands eligibility criteria for COVID-19 vaccinations

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector NGO efforts plug gaps in Lebanon’s struggling health sector
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc

Top Content

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister
UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc
Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed Multiple rockets hit military base housing US-led coalition in Iraq, one killed
COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge COVID-19 vaccine does not break Ramadan fast, UK-Muslim medical experts urge
Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase Exclusive CCTV footage shows 3 cars used in attack on Iraq’s Ain Assad airbase
Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’ Meghan Markle accuses Buckingham Palace of ‘perpetuating falsehoods’

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More