.
.
.
.
Language

China could have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 40 pct of population this year

A woman reacts while receiving her first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine in Tangerang. (File Photo: Reuters)
A woman reacts while receiving her first dose of China's Sinovac Biotech vaccine in Tangerang. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

China could have enough COVID-19 vaccines to cover 40 pct of population this year

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

China’s production capacity of COVID-19 vaccines could be sufficient for 40 percent of the population to have been vaccinated by mid-2021, the country’s head of disease control authorities said on Friday.

The country’s production capacity may also be large enough to allow 70 percent-80 percent of its 1.4 billion population to have been vaccinated by the beginning of 2022, Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told
reporters on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the government’s top advisory body.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The possibility exists,” Gao said, but cautioned that translating production capacity into actual products that meet necessary standard was “a complicated process.”

He added that the estimate was his personal view as a scientist rather than an official forecast.

More than 52 million doses were administered in China as of end-February, which equates to fewer than 4 doses per 100 people, a ratio much lower than the level seen in countries such as Israel and United States.

China, which has approved four locally developed vaccines for general public use, has not disclosed how many doses it is actually making.

Sinovac Biotech said early this week that annual production capacity of the firm’s two-dose vaccine CoronaVac could hit 2 billion doses by June.

A Wuhan-based unit of China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) is running a facility that can churn out as many as 100 million doses of its vaccine a year, while a Beijing-based subsidiary of Sinopharm has an annual capacity of 1 billion doses of a separate product. Both Sinopharm units’ vaccines require two doses.

Sinopharm could expand COVID-19 vaccine production capacity to 3 billion doses per year, said Yu Qingming, chairman of Sinopharm Group, another unit of Sinopharm which is not directly involved in COVID-19 vaccine production, according to state media.

Yu did not disclose when the 3 billion dose capacity would be hit.

Production capacity of a single-dose vaccine from CanSino Biologics could reach an annual 500 million doses this year, a scientist leading research for the shot told state media in February.

Companies including Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products and Walvax Biotechnology, whose vaccine candidates are yet to be approved, have started work on manufacturing facilities.

Read more: China to give Lebanon 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses: Ambassador

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More