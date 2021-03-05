UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours

The United Arab Emirates has reported 3,072 new COVID-19 cases after conducting 242,742 tests over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s NCEMA.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The new cases show a slight increase compared to the previous day, however, health authorities processed nearly 7,000 more screenings by Friday than they did on Thursday.

There was also a drop in daily deaths with 10 coronavirus-related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours. The death toll has reached 1,296.

The Ministry of Health conducts 242742 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 3,072 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 2,026 recoveries and 10 death cases due to complications. #TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 5, 2021

Meanwhile, an additional 2,026 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 389,384 as of March 5.

A total of 405,277 people have tested positive for the virus in the UAE since it was first detected in the Gulf country.

Read more:

UAE prioritized early availability, local production in picking Sinopharm vaccine

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc

Almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed in the Middle East