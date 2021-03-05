.
.
.
.
Language

UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours

Worshippers keeping a safe distance from one another perform prayers at a mosque in UAE after reopening places of worship following months of closure to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. (AFP)
Worshippers keeping a safe distance from one another perform prayers at a mosque in UAE after reopening places of worship following months of closure to avoid the spread of the Covid-19. (AFP)
Coronavirus

UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates has reported 3,072 new COVID-19 cases after conducting 242,742 tests over the past 24 hours, according to the country’s NCEMA.

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The new cases show a slight increase compared to the previous day, however, health authorities processed nearly 7,000 more screenings by Friday than they did on Thursday.

There was also a drop in daily deaths with 10 coronavirus-related deaths recorded over the past 24 hours. The death toll has reached 1,296.

Meanwhile, an additional 2,026 people who had previously tested positive for the virus recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 389,384 as of March 5.

A total of 405,277 people have tested positive for the virus in the UAE since it was first detected in the Gulf country.

Read more:

UAE prioritized early availability, local production in picking Sinopharm vaccine

UAE may ‘soon’ be first country to vaccinate all population, reach herd immunity: Doc

Almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine distributed in the Middle East

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts four explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait
Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Rouhani estimates ‘damage’ to Iran by US sanctions since 2018 at $200 billion Rouhani estimates ‘damage’ to Iran by US sanctions since 2018 at $200 billion
Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran Russia, Turkey want to save Iran nuclear deal, urge US to lift sanctions on Tehran

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More