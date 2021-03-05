.
.
.
.
Language

UK to require new COVID-19 paperwork for lockdown travelers

UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London. (File Photo: Reuters)
UK Border control is seen in Terminal 2 at Heathrow Airport in London. (File Photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK to require new COVID-19 paperwork for lockdown travelers

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

Britain said on Friday it would require people travelling abroad from March 8 to carry a new form setting out why their trip was permitted under strict lockdown restrictions.

Under current lockdown rules, holidays are banned and only those travelling for specific work or family reasons are allowed to go abroad. The government said the new form would help it to police those rules.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

Britain has said that people might be able to travel again from mid-May, with more information due in mid-April. The government flagged that it would be introducing the new form for people to justify their travel in late January.

Read more: British Airways-owner IAG calls for COVID health passes after record $9 bln loss

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts six explosive drones fired at Saudi's Khamis Mushait

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases
Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More