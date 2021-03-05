.
.
.
.
Language

Indian vaccine giant Serum Inst. warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban

Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India. (Reuters)
Adar Poonawalla, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Serum Institute of India, poses for a picture at the Serum Institute of India, Pune, India. (Reuters)

Indian vaccine giant Serum Inst. warns of supply hit from US raw materials export ban

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, new Delhi

Published: Updated:

A temporary US ban on exports of critical raw materials could limit the production of coronavirus vaccines by companies such as the Serum Institute of India (SII), its chief executive said in a World Bank panel discussion on Thursday.

SII, the world’s biggest vaccine maker, has licensed the AstraZeneca/Oxford University product and will soon start bulk-manufacturing the Novavax shot.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“There are a lot of bags, filters and critical items that manufacturers need,” Adar Poonawalla said. “The Novavax vaccine, which we are a major manufacturer of, needs these items from the US.”

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said the recent invocation of the US Defense Production Act to preserve vaccine raw materials for its own companies went against the global goal of sharing vaccines equitably.

The White House said this week it had used the act to help drugmaker Merck & Co produce Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

“This really needs to be looked at because if they are talking about building capacity all over the world, the sharing of these critical raw materials, which just can’t be replaced in a matter of six months or a year, is going to become a critical limiting factor,” Poonawalla said.

India’s Biological E has tied up with J&J to potentially contract manufacture up to 600 million doses of its vaccine per year. They have signed an initial deal but production volumes have not been agreed upon.

Read more:

India’s Serum Institute dispatches first COVAX vaccines for WHO's global supply

UK auditing Indian COVID-19 vaccine site amid scramble for shots: Sources

India will release more locally made COVID-19 vaccines: PM Modi

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran’s top diplomat says will soon present ‘concrete plan of action’ on nuclear deal Iran’s top diplomat says will soon present ‘concrete plan of action’ on nuclear deal
Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq

Top Content

Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More