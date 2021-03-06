Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19

Dubai Economy has banned local cafes from serving coffee and drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 fears and “to preserve local customs,” authorities announced on Twitter Saturday, after the trend took social media by storm.

According to the statement and social media videos, visitors had been bringing baby bottles to cafes where they would have them filled with coffee and beverages.



Inspections teams from Dubai Economy summoned the cafes on being alerted on the negative practice and its risks by social media users. Such indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local traditions but mishandling the bottle could contribute to the spread of COVID. — اقتصادية دبي (@Dubai_DED) March 6, 2021



“The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy directed coffee shops to stop serving drinks in baby bottles,” the DED said in a tweet.



Authorities said this “indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local traditions but mishandling the bottle could contribute to the spread of COVID.”

