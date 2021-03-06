.
Dubai bans cafes from serving drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19

Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

Dubai Economy has banned local cafes from serving coffee and drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 fears and “to preserve local customs,” authorities announced on Twitter Saturday, after the trend took social media by storm.

According to the statement and social media videos, visitors had been bringing baby bottles to cafes where they would have them filled with coffee and beverages.


“The Commercial Compliance & Consumer Protection (CCCP) Sector in Dubai Economy directed coffee shops to stop serving drinks in baby bottles,” the DED said in a tweet.

Authorities said this “indiscriminate use of baby bottles is not only against local traditions but mishandling the bottle could contribute to the spread of COVID.”

