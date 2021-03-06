.
.
.
.
Language

Israel postpones drive to vaccinate Palestinian workers

A health worker arranges vials of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Services in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on March 2, 2021. (AFP)
A health worker arranges vials of the Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the Clalit Health Services in the Palestinian neighbourhood of Beit Hanina, in the Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem on March 2, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

Israel postpones drive to vaccinate Palestinian workers

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

Israel on Friday postponed plans to vaccinate Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements until further notice.

COGAT, the Israeli military agency coordinating day-to-day affairs with the Palestinian Authority, attributed the postponement to “administrative delays,” adding that a new start date for the campaign would be determined later.

Visit our dedicated coronavirus site here for all the latest updates.

The vaccination program was supposed to begin on Sunday at West Bank crossings into Israel and at Israeli industrial zones.

Such inoculations could have assuaged criticism of Israel for not sharing significant amounts of its vaccine stockpiles with Palestinians living under Israeli control in the West Bank and those in the Gaza Strip — even as Israel succeeded in launching one of the fastest vaccine rollouts in the world.

Israel had also announced plans to share surplus vaccines with far-flung allies in Africa, Europe and Latin America, but the decision was frozen by legal questions. On Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with leaders of Denmark and Austria said the three nations would join forces in the fight against COVID-19 with an investment in research and roll-out of vaccines.

Some 100,000 Palestinian laborers from the West Bank work in Israel. The PA had acquired enough dose for only 6,000 of its people — meaning the vast majority of the estimated 7 million Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip will remain unvaccinated.

The West Bank was placed under new restrictive measures last week to curb the surge in infections.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Israel to vaccinate Palestinians with Israeli work papers

Palestinian Authority push back vaccine rollout over delivery delay

Gaza receives first COVID-19 vaccine shipment after Israeli approval: Officials

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions
Iran’s top diplomat says will soon present ‘concrete plan of action’ on nuclear deal Iran’s top diplomat says will soon present ‘concrete plan of action’ on nuclear deal

Top Content

Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Turkey blames bad weather for helicopter crash which killed 11, deadliest since 2017 Turkey blames bad weather for helicopter crash which killed 11, deadliest since 2017
Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks Saudi Arabia: Child, civilian injured due to debris from latest Houthi drone attacks
Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV Explosions in north Syria near Turkish border: State TV

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More