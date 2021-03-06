Merck says study shows COVID-19 drug causes quick reduction in coronavirus infections

US drugmaker Merck & Co Inc said on Saturday the experimental antiviral drug molnupiravir it is developing with Ridgeback Bio showed a quicker reduction in infectious virus in its phase 2a study among participants with early COVID-19.

“The secondary objective findings in this study, of a quicker decrease in infectious virus among individuals with early COVID-19 treated with molnupiravir, are promising,” said William Fischer, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine, in a statement from the companies.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The antiviral is being currently tested in a Phase 2/3 trial that is set to be completed in May.

Merck decided to focus on therapeutics after its two COVID-19 vaccines failed to generate desired immune responses, prompting it to abandon the program in January.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

US drugmaker Merck warns against using its anti-parasite drug to treat coronavirus

US pharma giant Merck to develop coronavirus vaccines, drugs following business deals