Saudi Arabia records 382 new COVID-19 cases, five deaths in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has recorded 382 new cases of COVID-19 and five related deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health announced on Saturday.

A total of 378,708 cases of the virus have been detected as of March 6 in Saudi Arabia, and the Kingdom’s death toll stands at 6,524.

The majority of new cases were recorded in the city of Riyadh with 183 infections detected, while the next-highest, 89, were detected in the Eastern Province, and 43 in Meccah.

The Kingdom will ease some restrictions on public activities including indoor dining and gyms from March 7, state news agency SPA reported on Friday.

Large social gatherings such as weddings are still banned until further notice. No more than 20 people are allowed to gather at once.

The Kingdom’s daily reported coronavirus cases have been on a downward trajectory since a peak of 5,000 in in mid-June. Since the beginning of this year, the daily cases have not broken the 400 threshold.

