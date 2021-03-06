.
.
.
.
Language

UK finds missing case of Brazil COVID-19 variant, says no sign it has spread

A passenger shows his passport to a staff member at Gatwick Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. (Reuters)
A passenger shows his passport to a staff member at Gatwick Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain June 15, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

UK finds missing case of Brazil COVID-19 variant, says no sign it has spread

Followed Unfollow

Reuters

Published: Updated:

English health authorities have tracked down a previously-unidentified person who tested positive for a variant of COVID-19 first identified in northern Brazil, and said there were no signs the person had spread the virus.

Health officials had said on Sunday they had not been able to account for one of six cases in the country of the highly transmissible Brazil variant, known as P1.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

"We've successfully identified the person in question," health minister Matt Hancock told a news conference on Friday.

"The best evidence is that this person in question stayed at home and there's no sign that there's been any onward transmission," he said, adding the person was located in Croydon in south London and testing in the area had been increased as a precaution.

Sunday's announcement was the first time the variant had been detected in Britain and triggered an intensive search to find the unidentified person.

The person lived in a household that had recently returned from Brazil, health official Susan Hopkins said.

She set out how they had been tracked down by cross referencing testing and postal data to produce a narrowed down list of possible candidates, who were then contacted by tracing teams.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions
Iran’s top diplomat says will soon present ‘concrete plan of action’ on nuclear deal Iran’s top diplomat says will soon present ‘concrete plan of action’ on nuclear deal

Top Content

Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq Watch: Pope Francis arrives in Baghdad on first papal visit to Iraq
Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’ Turkish man on trial for shooting daughter 20 times, claims ‘mental instability’
UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours UAE reports over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases after 242,742 tests in 24 hours
US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff US VP Harris assures Israel’s Netanyahu of ‘unwavering commitment’ amid Iran standoff
Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations Powerful quake hits off New Zealand, prompting evacuations
Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases Kuwait imposes 12 hour curfew for a month amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Before you go

South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine
South Korea investigates deaths of two who received AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Explore More