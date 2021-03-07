.
Israel reopens most of its economy in final phase of eased COVID-19 restrictions 

Guests sit and take away food and drinks from a cafe in Tel Aviv. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

The Associated Press, Jerusalem 

Israel has opened most of its economy as part of its final phase of lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, some of them in place since September.

Bars and restaurants, event halls, sporting events, hotels and all primary and secondary education may reopen to the public on Sunday, with some restrictions on entry and capacity. The move comes after months of government-imposed shutdowns.

The Israeli government approved the easing of limitations Saturday night, including the reopening of the main international airport to a limited number of incoming passengers each day.

Israelis undergo Covid-19 tests at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on March 1, 2021. (AFP)
Israelis undergo Covid-19 tests at Ben-Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv on March 1, 2021. (AFP)

Most large public activities, including dining at restaurants, are available to people vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Israel has sped ahead with its immunization campaign. Over 52 percent of its population has received one dose and almost 40 percent have had two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, one of the highest rates in the world.

Israel has confirmed at least 799,000 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 5,856 deaths, according to the Health Ministry.

