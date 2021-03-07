.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia’s health minister urges public to take vaccine as strict measures ease

Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah speaks during a virtual news conference. (File photo: Reuters)
Saudi Health Minister Tawfiq Al-Rabiah speaks during a virtual news conference. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia’s health minister urges public to take vaccine as strict measures ease

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

As Saudi Arabia lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, the Kingdom’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah urged the public to take the vaccine to protect themselves against the disease.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We spent a year in this pandemic, and this is our plan towards normalcy Take the step and start your journey, your safety is the most important. Get the vaccine” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Over 100 vaccine centers have opened around the country since Saudi Arabia began its nationwide vaccination campaign on December 17, according to the health ministry.

The country on Sunday eased most of its coronavirus countermeasures, including lifting the suspension on indoor dining, reopening shopping malls and gyms, and allowing entertainment activities to resume.

Saudis shop at the Panorama Mall in the capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)
Saudis shop at the Panorama Mall in the capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)

After months of closure, cinemas and gaming venues can open after months of closure.

Restaurants and cafes can welcome customers, but must ensure that a three-meter distance is kept between each table, and that no more than five people sit at a table.

A couple collects an order from a restaurant in a shopping mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)
A couple collects an order from a restaurant in a shopping mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh. (File photo: AFP)

While most restrictions were lifted on Sunday, large gatherings with over 20 people are still prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

Events and parties, including weddings and large corporate meetings in banquet halls or hotels, are not permitted.

Inspection campaigns throughout Saudi Arabia will be increased during the next period in order to ensure that all individuals and facilities adhere to the precautionary measures, with violators receiving hefty fines, an official from the Ministry of Interior told the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

All precautionary measures are subject to continuous evaluation by the competent authorities, the source added.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

Saudi Arabia resumes some activities from Mar. 7, keeps social gathering restrictions

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy
Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister

Top Content

Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy Biden’s quiet style belies ambitions beyond undoing Trump legacy
Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days Elon Musk’s historic wealth gains unravel with $27 billion loss in 5 days
Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq Iran says US approved release of frozen Iranian assets in Iraq
Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe Speedy variants power COVID-19 virus surge sweeping Europe
Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister Turkey’s ‘common values’ with Egypt may bring new developments soon: Defense Minister
Oral COVID-19 treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers Oral COVID-19 treatment yields promising trial data: Drugmakers

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More