UAE reports 2,613 COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths in 24 hours

People arrive to a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, in the UAE, January 24, 2021. (Giuseppe Cacace/AFP)
People arrive to a designated COVID-19 vaccination center at Dubai's financial center district, in the UAE, January 24, 2021. (AFP)
Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates on Sunday reported 2,613 new coronavirus cases and 1,587 recoveries, bringing the total number of cases to 410,849 and 392,792 recoveries, according to Emirates News Agency (WAM).

Read the latest updates in our dedicated coronavirus section.

The death toll in the UAE rose by 12 to 1,322, WAM added.

According to WAM, the UAE conducted 234,763 COVID-19 tests in 24 hours.

Dubai Economy has banned local cafes from serving coffee and drinks in baby bottles amid COVID-19 fears and “to preserve local customs,” authorities announced on Twitter Saturday, after the trend took social media by storm.

According to the statement and social media videos, visitors had been bringing baby bottles to cafes where they would have them filled with coffee and beverages.

