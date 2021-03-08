.
.
.
.
Language

New Zealand’s PM says will buy enough Pfizer vaccines to inoculate entire population

This file photo taken on April 20, 2020 shows a security guard standing outside a COVID-19 coronavirus clinic in Lower Hutt, near Wellington. New Zealand health officials on January 24, 2021 confirmed the first case of Covid-19 in the community for more than two months, sparking urgent contract-tracing efforts north of Auckland.
A security guard stands outside a COVID-19 clinic in Lower Hutt. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

New Zealand’s PM says will buy enough Pfizer vaccines to inoculate entire population

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Sydney

Published: Updated:

New Zealand will buy additional COVID-19 vaccines, developed by Pfizer Inc and Germany’s BioNTech, which will be enough to vaccinate the whole country, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The government has signed an agreement to buy an extra 8.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate over 4 million people, Ardern said, adding the vaccines were expected to reach the country in the second half of the year.

“This brings our total Pfizer order to 10 million doses or enough for 5 million people to get the two shots needed to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Ardern said in a statement.

The government’s original agreement with Pfizer was for 1.5 million doses, enough to vaccinate 750,000 people.

Ardern said the decision to make Pfizer the country’s primary vaccine provider was taken after it was shown to be about 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic infection.

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand's health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield (R) take part in a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus at Parliament in Wellington on June 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (L) and New Zealand's health department director-general Ashley Bloomfield (R) take part in a press conference about the COVID-19 coronavirus at Parliament in Wellington on June 8, 2020. (File photo: AFP)

New Zealand started its national rollout of the Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine last month and expects to inoculate its entire population by the end of the year.

With just over 2,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, New Zealand largely contained the pandemic compared with other developed countries, helped by speedy tracking systems, border closures and snap lockdowns.

Auckland, New Zealand’s biggest city, emerged on Sunday from a strict week long lockdown imposed after a community cluster of the more contagious British coronavirus variant.

It reported no new cases on Monday.

Read more:

Coronavirus: New Zealand set to end lockdown on largest city

New Zealand's Auckland lifts lockdown, Australia starts AstraZeneca vaccinations

Arden tells New Zealanders to rebuke COVID-19 rule-breakers

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More