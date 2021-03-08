.
Saudi Arabia reports 351 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Monday reported 351 new coronavirus cases and 418 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health, bringing the total to 380,182 cases and 371,032 recoveries.

The death toll rose by six to 6,534.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Kingdom has 2,616 active COVID-19 cases, 519 of which are critical cases.

As Saudi Arabia lifted most of its coronavirus restrictions on Sunday, the Kingdom’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah urged the public to take the vaccine to protect themselves against the disease.

“We spent a year in this pandemic, and this is our plan towards normalcy Take the step and start your journey, your safety is the most important. Get the vaccine” the minister wrote on Twitter.

