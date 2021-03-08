.
.
.
.
Language

Thailand to cut coronavirus hotel quarantine times for most travelers

A traditional Thai statue wears a face mask as a campaign for travelers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the departure terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on December 18, 2020. (Jack Taylor/AFP)
A traditional Thai statue wears a face mask as a campaign for travelers to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the departure terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok on December 18, 2020. (Jack Taylor/AFP)
Coronavirus

Thailand to cut coronavirus hotel quarantine times for most travelers

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Thailand will slash mandatory hotel quarantine times for most travelers starting in April, the health minister announced Monday, with most vaccinated people facing just a week in isolation.

The kingdom’s economy last year recorded its worst performance since the 1997 Asian financial crisis, thanks largely to a pandemic-battered tourism sector.

Some 40 million tourists had been expected to arrive in 2020, but as international travel ground to a trickle, their absence hammered the country’s services sector, bruising entertainment, retail, hotels and restaurants.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Health Minister Anuthin Charnvirakul announced Monday that authorities had agreed to reduce the quarantine period for three groups of travelers to Thailand.

“For non-Thais who are vaccinated... the quarantine time reduces from 14 days to seven days,” he told reporters.

Travelers must have received a full course of a coronavirus vaccine at least two weeks before touching down and the inoculation must not be older than three months.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

He said Thai citizens who are vaccinated abroad would also only spend a week in hotel quarantine.

Non-vaccinated people will have to spend 10 days in quarantine, down from 14.

However, anyone travelling from Africa must complete a full two weeks of quarantine, Anuthin said, because of concerns about whether vaccines offer protection against the South African variant of coronavirus.

The health minister flagged that the government would consider scrapping hotel quarantine requirements altogether in October, once there was a high level of herd immunity in Thailand.

The kingdom started its vaccination rollout late last month and Anuthin was the first citizen to receive a Chinese Sinovac jab.

Thailand has registered more than 26,400 coronavirus cases, with a jump of about 22,000 infections since late last year, after a second wave that stemmed from the country’s largest seafood market.

Read more:

AstraZeneca COVID-19 deal offers Thais vaccine safety: Health minister

Thai protesters defy public gathering ban to demand leaders' release

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color Meghan Markle tells Oprah that British royals raised concerns over son’s skin color
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Before you go

First Saudi female drivers race in rally
First Saudi female drivers race in rally

Explore More