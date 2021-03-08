.
UK says 22.2 million people have received first COVID-19 vaccination

Nurse Naomi Walsh (R) administers the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to Bernice Wainer, 82 at the Royal Free hospital in London on December 8, 2020. (Jack Hill/Pool/AFP)
UK says 22.2 million people have received first COVID-19 vaccination

Reuters

Britain reported the number of people who had received a first dose of a vaccine had risen to 22.2 million.

Britain also reported 5,177 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, a drop from 6,040 a day earlier.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The government’s website earlier said there had been no deaths within 28 days of a positive test, but posted a message saying: “Owing to processing issues for deaths in England, the numbers of deaths throughout the UK will be updated later. In the meantime, the number of newly reported deaths for 7 March 2021 may incorrectly show as zero.”

