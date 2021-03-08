.
.
.
.
Language

Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccination drive after successful virus containment

People previously suspected of being infected with the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave a hospital after being quarantined for 14 days in Hanoi, Vietnam April 2, 2020. (Reuters)
People previously suspected of being infected with the coronavirus wear protective face masks as they leave a hospital after being quarantined for 14 days in Hanoi, Vietnam April 2, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccination drive after successful virus containment

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Hanoi

Published: Updated:

Vietnam launched its COVID-19 vaccination program on Monday with healthcare workers first in the queue, even as the Southeast Asian country looked set to contain its fourth outbreak of the coronavirus since the pandemic began.

Vietnam has been lauded globally for its record fighting the virus. Thanks to early border closures, targeted testing, and a strict, centralized quarantine program, Vietnam has suffered fewer disruptions to its economy than much of Asia.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“When it’s your turn, go and get your shot against COVID-19 to protect yourself and your relatives for a healthy community, the health ministry said in a statement on its website.

Vietnam has kept the total number of infections in the country of 96 million at around 2,500 and reported just 35 deaths. It crushed a first wave of cases in February last year, and a larger cluster detected among foreign tourists in April.

An outbreak in the central city of Danang was quickly contained in September and a fourth, more concerning outbreak of the more contagious variant of the virus first detected in Britain appears to have been largely brought under control across several northern provinces.

New cases in that outbreak, first detected in January, fell to single digits last week.

Vietnam’s government said last month it would acquire 150 million jabs for its COVID-19 vaccination program, including both those directly purchased and doses obtained via the COVAX vaccine-sharing scheme.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Monday’s shots were part of Vietnam’s first batch of 117,600 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine that arrived late last month.

The government plans free vaccinations, with frontline workers, security forces, diplomats, teachers and people of 65 or older among the first to be inoculated.

Read more:

Vietnam says to secure 90 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses this year

Coronavirus: Vietnam reports first case of new COVID-19 variant

Coronavirus: Vietnam will stick to containment strategy, rather than secure a vaccine

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea
US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker US Khashoggi report ‘abuse of the intelligence community’s power’: Former policymaker

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day Arab Coalition intercepts, downs 12 Houthi drones in one day
Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia Video shows 2 Iran-made ‘Samad’ drones launched by Houthis toward Saudi Arabia
Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images Suspected missile attack on Syria oil facility sparks massive blaze: Aerial images
Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’ Tit-for-tat: Iran threatens to turn Israel into ashes if it ‘commits any silly acts’
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Before you go

Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria
Missile strikes hit oil refineries in north Syria

Explore More