Abu Dhabi International Airport introduces free 90-minute PCR test

The United Arab Emirates capital’s Abu Dhabi International Airport has introduced a rapid COVID-19 test that delivers results in 90 minutes, saying it is now the first airport in the region with an on-site laboratory.

The new tests will be offered to all arrivals apart from transit passengers for free, according to the Abu Dhabi Media Office, and the airport has the capacity to test 20,000 people per day.

More than 190 staff members will help to administer the tests.

Abu Dhabi-based airline Etihad said on February 10th that all pilots and cabin crew operating on its flights had been vaccinated.

The testing is provided in partnership with Dubai-based medical equipment supplier Pure Health and Abu Dhabi’s Tamouh Healthcare.

Abu Dhabi has typically enforced stricter COVID-19 measures throughout the pandemic than its neighboring emirates.

Visitors crossing the land border from Dubai to Abu Dhabi have been required to provide negative PCR tests or take a laser DPI test at the crossing point.

Anyone entering the UAE capital must provide a negative PCR test that has been taken within 48 hours, as well as take a second PCR test on the fourth day of their stay, and a third on the eighth day, according to the latest rules published February 1, 2021.

Travelers can also take a DPI test at Abu Dhabi’s land border, and then are required to take a PCR test on the third day of their stay, and another on the seventh.

