France’s economy set to rebound from COVID-19 recession, grow by 5 pct: Central bank

People, wearing protective face masks, walk at Trocadero square near the Eiffel Tower in Paris amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, January 22, 2021. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

AFP, Paris

The French economy will rebound strongly this year from a deep recession sparked by COVID-19, the country’s central bank chief said on Tuesday.

Growth will reach at least five percent in 2021, Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told France Info radio, a forecast that “comforted” a prediction the bank made in December.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“The recession is behind us,” he said.

French GDP slumped 8.3 percent in 2020, national statistics bureau Insee estimated in late January, saying that downturn had turned out to be less brutal than originally forecast.

A massive drop in consumer spending was behind much of the 2020 decline, while investment and foreign trade held up well, it said.

