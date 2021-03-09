Saudi Arabia reports 390 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 390 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 380,572 and the death toll to 6,539, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 306 to 371,338.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (390) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (5) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (306) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (371,338) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/XmIc1dbSrF — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 9, 2021

There are 2,695 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 515 of which are critical cases.

Saudi King Salman has approved an aid package for Hajj and Umrah companies that have been financially impacted by the suspension pilgrimages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid package, approved through a royal order issued on Monday, includes a list of initiatives that have been approved by the government to mitigate the negative economic impacts on the companies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Read more:

Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Saudi Arabia reports 351 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

COVID-19 takes a heavy toll on Saudi residents’ mental health: Study