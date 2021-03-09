.
Saudi Arabia reports 390 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Travellers wearing protective face masks walk at Riyadh International Airport, after Saudi Arabia reopened domestic flights, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri
Coronavirus

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Saudi Arabia on Tuesday reported 390 new coronavirus cases and five deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 380,572 and the death toll to 6,539, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 306 to 371,338.

There are 2,695 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 515 of which are critical cases.

Saudi King Salman has approved an aid package for Hajj and Umrah companies that have been financially impacted by the suspension pilgrimages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The aid package, approved through a royal order issued on Monday, includes a list of initiatives that have been approved by the government to mitigate the negative economic impacts on the companies due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

