.
.
.
.
Language

Sputnik V vaccine developers question EU regulator neutrality, demand public apology

Bottles with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (Reuters/Tatyana Makeyeva)
Bottles with Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen before inoculation at a clinic in Tver, Russia October 12, 2020. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

Sputnik V vaccine developers question EU regulator neutrality, demand public apology

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Moscow

Published: Updated:

The developers of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 on Tuesday questioned the neutrality of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) after an EMA official urged EU members to refrain from approving the Russian vaccine for now.

Christa Wirthumer-Hoche, the head of EMA’s management board, told a talk show on Austrian broadcaster ORF on March 7 that she advised European Union countries against granting Sputnik V a national emergency authorization while EMA was still reviewing the Russian vaccine’s safety and effectiveness.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“We demand a public apology from EMA’s Christa Wirthumer-Hoche for her negative comments on EU states directly approving Sputnik V,” the vaccine developers wrote on the official Sputnik V Twitter account.

“Her comments raise serious questions about possible political interference in the ongoing EMA review,” they said.

The developers added that the vaccine had already been approved by 46 countries.

“After postponing Sputnik V review for months, EMA does not have the right to undermine (the) credibility of 46 other regulators that reviewed all of the necessary data,” Sputnik V’s developers said.

Sputnik V has already been approved or is being assessed for approval in three EU member states - Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. EU officials have said Brussels could start negotiations with a vaccine maker if at least four member countries request it.

Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s RDIF sovereign wealth fund, which markets Sputnik V abroad, told Italian television on Sunday it was collaborating with pharmaceutical company Adienne to produce the vaccine in Italy.

The Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce later said there were plans for production to start in Italy in June and that the deal paved the way to create the first Sputnik V production facility in Europe.

EMA earlier this month said it would review data from ongoing trials of the vaccine until there was enough evidence for a formal marketing authorization application.

Read more:

Sputnik V vaccine performs well against COVID-19 mutations: Scientists

Egypt’s drug authority approves Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine

‘Wellness on Wheels’: Dubai’s mobile clinics vaccinate over 7,000 against COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi ballistic missile targeting Khamis Mushait
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’
Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19 Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Before you go

Saudi top diplomat meets Qatari Emir in Doha
Saudi top diplomat meets Qatari Emir in Doha

Explore More