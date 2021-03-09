.
UAE records 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in the last 24 hours

A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (AFP)
A medical staff member obtains a swab sample from a man inside a vehicle at a drive-through COVID-19 coronavirus testing centre in al-Khawaneej district of the gulf emirate of Dubai. (File photo: AFP)
Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, 1,784 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

