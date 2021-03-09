Coronavirus
UAE records 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths in the last 24 hours
The United Arab Emirates recorded 2,373 new COVID-19 cases, 1,784 recoveries and 10 deaths in the last 24 hours, state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
Developing
