.
.
.
.
Language

UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals

In this Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, photo, the sun sets behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
In this Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, photo, the sun sets behind the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi. (AP)
Coronavirus

UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals

Followed Unfollow

Marco Ferrari, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

The United Arab Emirates is moving closer towards its March target of 50 percent vaccination coverage, with 48 percent of its population now having received a vaccine, according to the country’s National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA).

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A total of 3,777,143 people in the UAE have now received the vaccine, according to the authority, which added that inoculations have been provided to 64.5 percent of the country’s elderly population.

The UAE started its mass vaccination program in December 2020, aiming to inoculate 50 percent of its population by March 2021.

It will continue until December 2021 when the government aims to have vaccinated 70 percent of the country.

The country’s health care sector is also preparing to open seven new hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients this month, even though reported case numbers have been decreasing in recent weeks, the committee added.

The seven new hospitals will provide a total of 2,058 beds, of which 292 are for critical cases.

The UAE also recorded 55,966 violations of coronavirus rules in February, according to the country’s NCEMA.

The majority (47 percent) of these violations involved people not wearing masks, while 20.5 percent were associated with shops not following regulations.

People failing to social distance accounted for 17.5 percent of infractions, 8 percent were caused by people flouting limits on car passengers, and 4.5 percent involved gatherings.

Read more:

UAE administers 1mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in two weeks

UAE COVID-19 cases drop 22 pct from January peak, slower decline than in UK, Israel

UAE vaccinates 40 percent of population, 48 percent of elderly residents

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea Iran says US approved release of $3 bln of Iran’s funds in Iraq, Oman, S. Korea

Top Content

Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities Saudi Arabia confirms drone, missile attacks on Aramco oil port, facilities
Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer Schoolgirl admits to lying about beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty: Lawyer
China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM Saudi Crown Prince receives Jordan’s King, Bahrain Crown Prince, Malaysian PM
US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’ US President Biden’s dogs sent home after White House ‘biting incident’
Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19 Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Before you go

Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist
Meghan's father says: the British royals are not racist

Explore More