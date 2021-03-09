.
'Wellness on Wheels': Dubai's mobile clinics vaccinate over 7,000 against COVID-19

Wellness on Wheels mobile vaccination clinics in Dubai, UAE. (Twitter)
Wellness on Wheels mobile vaccination clinics in Dubai, UAE. (Twitter)
'Wellness on Wheels': Dubai's mobile clinics vaccinate over 7,000 against COVID-19

Tala Michel Issa, Al Arabiya English

Dubai’s mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics have so far administered over 7,000 vaccine doses, the city’s Media Office reported on Monday.

The ‘Wellness on Wheels’ (WoW) initiative, launched by Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), aims to expand the United Arab Emirates’ vaccination campaign to make sure that the country’s target of vaccinating the entire population by year-end will be met.

The initiative involves a total of two mobile clinics staffed with 11 health service workers, ranging from nurses to doctors from DHA and employees from MBRU.

As of yet, the vaccine doses are being conducted in 11 locations including: Al Garhoud Private Hospital; American Hospital Dubai; SRG Holding Sheraton Grand; DP World; McDermont Middle East; Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Oilfields Supply Center Ltd.

A total of 7,688 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 through this initiative.

Inside one of Dubai's mobile vaccination clinics. (Dubai Media Office)
Inside one of Dubai's mobile vaccination clinics. (Dubai Media Office)

“For all of us at MBRU, advancing healthcare in the UAE through constant innovation and integrated solutions is among our top priorities. The Wellness on Wheels mobile clinics are fully capable of administering the COVID-19 vaccine as per DHA standards,” said MBRU Deputy Vice Chancellor of Administration and Professional Services Dr. Amer Mohammed Al Zarooni.

“The mobile clinics will play a crucial role in expanding the reach of the vaccination drive, and protecting more segments of the community through timely intervention.”

