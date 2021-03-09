EU says it won’t use COVID-19 vaccines for propaganda

European Council President Charles Michel on Tuesday took aim at the “highly publicized” supply of COVID-19 vaccines from China and Russia to other countries, and said Europe would not use vaccines for propaganda purposes.

“We should not let ourselves be misled by China and Russia, both regimes with less desirable values than ours, as they organize highly limited but widely publicized operations to supply vaccines to others,” Michel, who chairs summits of European Union leaders, said in a statement.

He noted that, according to available figures, China and Russia have administered half as many coronavirus vaccine doses per 100 inhabitants as the 27-nation EU.

