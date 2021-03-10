Air Serbia and IATA to test COVID-19 vaccine Travel Pass application

Air Serbia and global aviation body IATA plan to begin testing a mobile application to help travelers to store and manage certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines, the Serbian flag carrier said on Wednesday.

The testing of the Travel Pass application developed by IATA, which represents 290 airlines from 117 countries, would start in April on Air Serbia flights between Belgrade and Zurich in Switzerland, it said in a statement.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The Serbian government holds an 82 percent stake in Air Serbia, with the rest owned by United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways.

“We are proud to be among the first (airlines) globally to test the digital (vaccination) passport,” the statement said, quoting Air Serbia CEO Duncan Naysmith.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Last November IATA said its app will combine passport information with test and vaccination certificates received from participating laboratories.

Serbia, which has a population of about 7 million, has reported 494,106 positive COVID-19 cases with 4,599 deaths.

Read more:

World airline body IATA develops mobile apps for coronavirus-era travel

IATA plans COVID-19 digital travel pass to steer airlines toward recovery

Airlines need up to $200 billion in emergency aid amid coronavirus: IATA