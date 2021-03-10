.
Air Serbia and IATA to test COVID-19 vaccine Travel Pass application

Air Serbia planes that are set to take medical supplies from the Nikola Tesla Airport to Italy to help the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Belgrade, Serbia, April 25, 2020. (Reuters/Marko Djurica)
Coronavirus

Air Serbia and global aviation body IATA plan to begin testing a mobile application to help travelers to store and manage certifications for COVID-19 tests or vaccines, the Serbian flag carrier said on Wednesday.

The testing of the Travel Pass application developed by IATA, which represents 290 airlines from 117 countries, would start in April on Air Serbia flights between Belgrade and Zurich in Switzerland, it said in a statement.

The Serbian government holds an 82 percent stake in Air Serbia, with the rest owned by United Arab Emirates-based Etihad Airways.

“We are proud to be among the first (airlines) globally to test the digital (vaccination) passport,” the statement said, quoting Air Serbia CEO Duncan Naysmith.

Last November IATA said its app will combine passport information with test and vaccination certificates received from participating laboratories.

Serbia, which has a population of about 7 million, has reported 494,106 positive COVID-19 cases with 4,599 deaths.

