Biden to sign signature COVID-19 relief bill on Friday

President Joe Biden walks with Air Force Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost, left, and Army Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson before speaking at an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8, 2021, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP)
US President Joe Biden. (AP)
Reuters

US President Joe Biden plans to sign his signature $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

The comments came ahead of the expected final passage of the measure in US House of Representatives on Wednesday. The White House is moving “full speed ahead” on the implementation of the bill, which includes $1,400 checks for most Americans, Psaki said.

