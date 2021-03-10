.
France on track to reach COVID-19 vaccination targets: Government

People wait to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Clinique de l'Estree - ELSAN private hospital in Stains as part of the coronavirus vaccination campaign in France, March 5, 2021. (Reuters/Benoit Tessier)
Reuters, Paris

France is on track to reach its COVID-19 vaccination targets, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday.

Attal also told reporters that curbs to rein in the pandemic were working, but the situation in hospitals - including in Paris and its region - remained a concern.

Attal spoke after a cabinet meeting.

