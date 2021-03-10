Saudi Arabia reports 386 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 286 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 380,958 and the death toll to 6,545, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 245 to 371,583.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (386) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (245) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (371,583) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/91y4gEPz11 — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 10, 2021

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom is 2,830, the health ministry said, 528 of which are critical cases.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 177 new coronavirus cases, while the Eastern Province had 81 cases, and Mecca had 43.

