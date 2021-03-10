.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 386 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect the floor as Muslim pilgrims pray inside Namira Mosque in Arafat amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 30, 2020. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 386 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday reported 286 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 380,958 and the death toll to 6,545, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries in the Kingdom rose by 245 to 371,583.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom is 2,830, the health ministry said, 528 of which are critical cases.

Riyadh, the capital, reported 177 new coronavirus cases, while the Eastern Province had 81 cases, and Mecca had 43.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia reports 390 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Saudi stock market rise to six-year high, with total trades amounting to $4.32 bln

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act US says it will not ease pressure on Syria after UAE criticism of Caesar Act

Top Content

China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member China investigating mid-air fist fight between flight captain, cabin crew member
US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six Turkey court sentences five to life over 2016 Russian envoy killing, acquits six
Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences Queen Elizabeth says saddened by Harry and Meghan's experiences

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More