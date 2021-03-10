.
UAE sees drop in daily COVID-19 cases amid continued vaccine push

A man wearing a protective mask stands at a racetrack overlooking Dubai following the UAE's decision to postpone the upcoming Dubai Horse Racing amid the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, on March 23, 2020 in Dubai. (AFP)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English

The UAE saw a drop in daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 2,204 new infections reported over the past 24 hours, according to the country's NCEMA.

The total number of cases have reached 417,909 as of March 10 with a recovery total of 398,126, the official WAM news agency reported.

Meanwhile the death toll reached 1,353 after eight coronavirus-related deaths were reported.

After a spike in daily COVID-19 cases, the UAE on Tuesday announced that there is a “gradual decrease in the infection rates over the past two weeks.”


Authorities were quick to reintroduce restrictions to slow the spread of the virus.

In an effort to be better prepared in case of a surge, seven new field hospitals with the capacity of 2,058 beds and 292 ICU beds will be launched this month, according to the NCEMA.


Meanwhile, 48.71 percent of the “targeted group” has been vaccinated in the UAE as of March 9. A total of 6 million doses have been administered with 3,777,143 people having been vaccinated in the country.

