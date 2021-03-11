.
.
.
.
Cambodia reports its first COVID-19 death

People gather as they wait to receive the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Phnom Penh on March 10, 2021. (AFP)
People gather as they wait to receive the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus at a hospital in Phnom Penh on March 10, 2021. (AFP)

Reuters, Phnom Penh

Cambodia reported its first death from the coronavirus on Thursday amid its biggest COVID-19 outbreak so far, after a 50-year-old man succumbed to the virus after testing positive less than two weeks ago.

With just 1,124 coronavirus infections recorded in total, Cambodia has among the fewest cases in Asia, although a sharp rise in infections since Feb. 20 has seen its overall tally more than double.

The man died mid-morning local time on Thursday, the health ministry said in a statement.

It said he tested positive on Feb. 27 and was a driver for a Chinese national who lived in the coastal town of Sihanoukville, who was also infected.

The Southeast Asian nation of about 16 million people is located next to Laos, Thailand and Vietnam, which have all been successful in keeping coronavirus outbreaks under control.

Cambodia started its COVID-19 vaccination program last month.

