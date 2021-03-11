.
.
.
.
Language

China to continue working with WHO to on COVID-19 origins investigation

The World Health Organization (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (AFP)
The World Health Organization (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva amid the COVID-19 outbreak. (File photo: AFP)
Coronavirus

China to continue working with WHO to on COVID-19 origins investigation

Followed Unfollow

Reuters, Beijing

Published: Updated:

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the country would continue to work with the World Health Organization (WHO) in trying to find the origins of COVID-19, in response to a question on US criticism that it was not transparent in sharing data on early cases with a WHO investigation earlier this year.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Li, speaking on Thursday at a media briefing at the end of China’s annual session of parliament, said China had “acted in a fact-based manner and with an open, transparent and cooperative approach”.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Read more:

US warship transits Taiwan strait after admiral’s China invasion warning

Climbers return to Mount Everest after COVID-19 closure

Latest BBC report blasted by China days after summoning UK ambassador

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More