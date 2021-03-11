Over 1.7 mln people received COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia: Health ministry

More than 1.7 million people have received a coronavirus vaccine in Saudi Arabia, the spokesperson for the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health Mohammed al-Abd al-Ali said on Thursday.

Over 500 vaccine centers have been set up around the country to ensure that everyone has access to them, he added.

Al-Abd al-Ali urged the public to sign up to take any of the available coronavirus vaccines through the Sehhaty application.

“The approved vaccines in the Kingdom are effective and safe,” al-Abd al-Ali said.

Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced that it will be expanding its national coronavirus vaccine campaign to include a much larger segment of its population.

The registered priority groups have all received their COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the ministry has now made the dose available to other groups of people.

Individuals who wish to be vaccinated must first register on the official Sehhaty application. They can then book direct appointments according to the available dates and the nearest vaccination center, the ministry said.

