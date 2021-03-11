Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 

Saudi Arabia will be expanding its national coronavirus vaccine campaign to include a much larger segment of its population, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The registered priority groups have all received their COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the ministry has now made the dose available to other groups of people.

Individuals who wish to be vaccinated must first register on the official Sehhaty application. They can then book direct appointments according to the available dates and the nearest vaccination center, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it will also be launching more vaccination centers in all regions of the Kingdom with the participation of health service providers in the public and private sectors.

“This step comes as a continuation of health efforts to preserve the safety of citizens and residents and limit the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate vaccination,” the health ministry said.

Saudi Arabia will provide coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya earlier this month.

This comes as part of efforts to expand the ongoing inoculation campaign and facilitate access to vaccine sites, he added.

Over 100 vaccine centers have opened around the country since Saudi Arabia began its nationwide vaccination campaign on December 17, according to the health ministry.

