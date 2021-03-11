.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 

Saudi physician Hala Alkattan prepares to inject a Pfizer vaccine at a new coronavirus vaccination center, at the Jeddah old airport, Saudi Arabia. (File photo: AP)
A Saudi physician prepares to inject a Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination center. (File photo: AP)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia will be expanding its national coronavirus vaccine campaign to include a much larger segment of its population, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The registered priority groups have all received their COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the ministry has now made the dose available to other groups of people.

Individuals who wish to be vaccinated must first register on the official Sehhaty application. They can then book direct appointments according to the available dates and the nearest vaccination center, the ministry said.

A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)
A man in a wheelchair leaving after he received dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 17, 2020. (Reuters)

The ministry added that it will also be launching more vaccination centers in all regions of the Kingdom with the participation of health service providers in the public and private sectors.

“This step comes as a continuation of health efforts to preserve the safety of citizens and residents and limit the spread of COVID-19 and facilitate vaccination,” the health ministry said.

Saudi Arabia will provide coronavirus vaccines in pharmacies around the Kingdom for free, the country’s Minister of Health Dr. Tawfik al-Rabiah told Al Arabiya earlier this month.

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)

This comes as part of efforts to expand the ongoing inoculation campaign and facilitate access to vaccine sites, he added.

Over 100 vaccine centers have opened around the country since Saudi Arabia began its nationwide vaccination campaign on December 17, according to the health ministry.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

COVID-19 takes a heavy toll on Saudi residents’ mental health: Study

Saudi King approves support package for Hajj, Umrah companies impacted by COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections
US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin

Top Content

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks
Afghan youths jailed for five years over Greek migrant camp fire Afghan youths jailed for five years over Greek migrant camp fire

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More