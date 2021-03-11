.
.
.
.
Language

Saudi Arabia reports 390 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
A Saudi woman waits to get a dose of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Riyadh. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Saudi Arabia reports 390 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Followed Unfollow

Reem Krimly, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 390 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 381,348 and the death toll to 6,551, according to the Ministry of Health.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

The number of recoveries rose by 267 to 371,850.

There are 2,947 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 538 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia will be expanding its national coronavirus vaccine campaign to include a much larger segment of its population, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The registered priority groups have all received their COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the ministry has now made the dose available to other groups of people.

Read more:

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Over 1.7 mln people received COVID-19 vaccine in Saudi Arabia: Health ministry

Saudi Arabia to provide free COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies: Health minister

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP Israel's Netanyahu to visit Abu Dhabi on first official trip to UAE: AP
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More