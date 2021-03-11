Saudi Arabia reports 390 COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

Saudi Arabia on Thursday reported 390 new coronavirus cases and six deaths, bringing the total number of cases to 381,348 and the death toll to 6,551, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of recoveries rose by 267 to 371,850.

#الصحة⁩ تعلن عن تسجيل (390) حالة إصابة جديدة بفيروس كورونا (كوفيد-19)، وتسجيل (6) حالات وفيات رحمهم الله، وتسجيل (267) حالة تعافي ليصبح إجمالي عدد الحالات المتعافية (371,850) حالة ولله الحمد. pic.twitter.com/jT7Ky2M0tN — و ز ا ر ة ا لـ صـ حـ ة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) March 11, 2021

There are 2,947 active COVID-19 cases in the Kingdom, 538 of which are critical cases.

Saudi Arabia will be expanding its national coronavirus vaccine campaign to include a much larger segment of its population, the Ministry of Health announced on Wednesday.

The registered priority groups have all received their COVID-19 vaccines, which is why the ministry has now made the dose available to other groups of people.

