.
.
.
.
Language

UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)
A man receives a vaccine against the coronavirus in Dubai. (File photo: Reuters)
Coronavirus

UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Followed Unfollow

Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Published: Updated:

Some people in the United Arab Emirates were given a third coronavirus “booster” shot after receiving two doses of a vaccine because they had not developed antibodies against the disease, the health sector’s spokeswoman said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Vaccinated citizens and residents who did not develop an immune response against the virus could take a third dose, Dr. Farida al-Hosani told local media.

“Some people received a third dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, but the number is very minimal compared to those who received doses one and two,” she said.

A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)
A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19)at St. Paul's Church in Abu Dhabi. (Reuters)

The Chinese vaccine is available for all citizens and resident for free in over 100 different centers around the country.

The vaccine is 79.34 percent effective up to 28 days after the second dose is received, according to the company.

The Pfizer-BioNtech, AstraZeneca-Oxford, and the Sputnik V vaccines are also available in the UAE.

A total of 48.71 percent of the UAE’s population has already received a coronavirus vaccine.

A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a nurse at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (AFP)
A handout picture taken by the Government of Dubai Media Office on December 23, 2020, shows a health worker administering a dose of the coronavirus vaccine to a nurse at a medical center in the Dubai Emirate. (AFP)

Read more:

UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals

Abu Dhabi International Airport introduces free 90-minute PCR test

‘Wellness on Wheels’: Dubai’s mobile clinics vaccinate over 7,000 against COVID-19

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections

Top Content

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks
Afghan youths jailed for five years over Greek migrant camp fire Afghan youths jailed for five years over Greek migrant camp fire

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More