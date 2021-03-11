UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Some people in the United Arab Emirates were given a third coronavirus “booster” shot after receiving two doses of a vaccine because they had not developed antibodies against the disease, the health sector’s spokeswoman said.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Vaccinated citizens and residents who did not develop an immune response against the virus could take a third dose, Dr. Farida al-Hosani told local media.

“Some people received a third dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, but the number is very minimal compared to those who received doses one and two,” she said.

The Chinese vaccine is available for all citizens and resident for free in over 100 different centers around the country.

The vaccine is 79.34 percent effective up to 28 days after the second dose is received, according to the company.

The Pfizer-BioNtech, AstraZeneca-Oxford, and the Sputnik V vaccines are also available in the UAE.

A total of 48.71 percent of the UAE’s population has already received a coronavirus vaccine.

Read more:

UAE vaccinates 48 percent of population, plans to open seven field hospitals

Abu Dhabi International Airport introduces free 90-minute PCR test

‘Wellness on Wheels’: Dubai’s mobile clinics vaccinate over 7,000 against COVID-19