.
.
.
.
Language

Vial from first US COVID-19 vaccine dose goes to museum

In this file photo taken on December 14, 2020, Sandra Lindsay (L), a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine by Dr. Michelle Chester, at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, in the Queens borough of New York. (Mark Lennihan/Pool/AFP)
In this file photo taken on December 14, 2020, Sandra Lindsay (L), a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine in the Queens borough of New York. (Mark Lennihan/Pool/AFP)
Coronavirus

Vial from first US COVID-19 vaccine dose goes to museum

Followed Unfollow

AFP

Published: Updated:

Items connected to the first known doses of COVID-19 vaccine to be administered in the United States have been acquired by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, the institution has announced.

New York-based health care provider Northwell Health – whose nurse Sandra Lindsay was the first person to be inoculated in the country hardest hit by the coronavirus – donated the items, the Smithsonian announced.

The empty vial containing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine given to Lindsay, other vials, syringes and the nurse’s vaccination record card are among the objects donated, the Smithsonian said in a statement Tuesday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

“These now historic artifacts document not only this remarkable scientific progress but represent the hope offered to millions living through the cascading crises brought on by COVID-19,” museum director Anthea Hartig said.

The United States has seen the most Covid-19 deaths – more than 527,000 – and the most cases in the world at more than 29 million, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The vaccine-related objects will be part of a collection that the museum began to assemble in April 2020, shortly after the pandemic took hold in the United States. Other museums around the world have launched similar initiatives.

The institutions hope to document not only the scientific, political and economic ramifications of the pandemic, but also how it was handled around the globe in terms of pop culture and the working world.

The National Museum of American History is part of the massive Smithsonian, the world’s largest museum, education and research complex which is a public-private partnership.

The museum has launched a national appeal for ideas about other pandemic-related items it could preserve, asking the public to share their experiences on a dedicated website that could be turned into a digital time capsule.

The museum intends to put some of the objects on public display in a major exhibition, “In Sickness and in Health,” but did not indicate when that show would be organized.

Read more:

Biden to sign signature COVID-19 relief bill on Friday

Coronavirus: Biden leads observance of US’s 400,000 dead on eve of inauguration

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Also Read

Editor's Choice

Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections
US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin

Top Content

US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin US blacklists two IRGC interrogators in first Iran sanctions under Biden admin
Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince? Explainer: Why is Harry and Meghan's son not a prince?
Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert Saudi drone attacks highlight a new era of ‘war-by-remote’ in the Middle East: Expert
Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks Saudi FM Prince Faisal: Int’l community must confront Houthis for their attacks
Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict Senior Ethiopian diplomat in US resigns citing Tigray conflict
Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections Biden’s envoy says US not rushing to nuclear deal before Iran elections

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More