.
.
.
.
Language

Biden wants all adults in US vaccine-eligible by May 1, plan for normalcy by July 4

US President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing the American Rescue Plan, a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden speaks prior to signing the "American Rescue Plan," a package of economic relief measures to respond to the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
Coronavirus

Biden wants all adults in US vaccine-eligible by May 1, plan for normalcy by July 4

Followed Unfollow

The Associated Press

Published: Updated:

President Joe Biden will order authorities across the entire United States to lift priority restrictions on people wanting to get Covid-19 vaccinations by May 1, according to an official, and to get the country “closer to normal” by the Fourth of July.

“He will direct states that no later than May 1, all Americans need to be eligible to receive the vaccine,” said a senior administration official, who asked not to be identified.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Biden will discuss his plans in a primetime television speech later Thursday.

The official noted that this doesn’t mean all adults will actually get their shots by that date.

US President Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus package to help COVID-19 recovery Coronavirus Coronavirus US President Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus package to help COVID-19 recovery

However, current measures put in place to prioritize people by age, professions or underlying health conditions will be eliminated, opening the door for the entire US adult population to be vaccinated, just as supplies peak.

“By the end of May we expect to have enough vaccine supply available for all adults in this country,” the official said.

The order will mark a rare moment of presidential authority extended to every corner of the country, as state governments have thus far led the way in setting the vaccination parameters.

The official said Biden would be acting under his authority through the Department of Health and Human Services.

Read more:

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News

Editor's Choice

Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign  Saudi Arabia expands national COVID-19 vaccination campaign 
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

Top Content

Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots Denmark halts AstraZeneca vaccine due to serious cases of blood clots
UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine
Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA Arab Coalition destroys Houthi missile launcher in Yemen’s Marib: SPA
Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances Houthis target civilians with missile in Marib as Yemeni army advances
Saudi Arabia’s women should be celebrated as restrictions come to an end Saudi Arabia’s women should be celebrated as restrictions come to an end
Lebanon heads for ‘total darkness’ blackout as electricity funds dry up Lebanon heads for ‘total darkness’ blackout as electricity funds dry up

Before you go

Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions
Thai Prime Minister sprays alcohol on reporters to escape questions

Explore More