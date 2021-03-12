.
India records biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases

A health worker wearing protective gear takes a swab sample of a resident for a Covid-19 coronavirus test at Dharavi slum in Mumbai on March 11, 2021. (AFP)
Coronavirus

India records biggest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases

The Associated Press, New Delhi

India has registered its worst single-day jump in coronavirus cases since late December with 23,285.

The sharp spike is being attributed to the western state of Maharashtra.

India has so far reported more than 11.3 million cases, the world’s second-highest after the United States. Infections have been falling steadily since a peak in late September, but experts say increased public gatherings and laxity is leading to the latest surge.

The increase is being reported in six states, including Maharashtra where authorities have announced a weeklong lockdown in the densely populated Nagpur city next week. The vaccinations there will continue.

India is in its second phase of the COVID-19 inoculation campaign and plans to vaccine 300 million people by August. The vaccination drive that began in January is still running way below capacity.

More than 26 million people have gotten a shot, though only 4.72 million are fully vaccinated with both doses.

