Officials report 2,250 COVID-19 cases in the UAE in 24 hours

A member of medical staff wearing a protective face mask and gloves carries a swab tested during drive-thru coronavirus disease testing (COVID-19) at a screening centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates March 30, 2020. (Reuters)
A member of medical staff carries a swab in Abu Dhabi. (File photo: Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English

Officials in the United Arab Emirates recorded 2,250 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 422,246, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.

Nine people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 1,378.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE is now 402,539 after 1,736 people recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 booster shots

Some people in the UAE were given a third coronavirus “booster” shot after receiving two doses of a vaccine because they had not developed antibodies against the disease, the health sector’s spokeswoman said.

Vaccinated citizens and residents who did not develop an immune response against the virus could take a third dose, Dr. Farida al-Hosani told local media.

“Some people received a third dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, but the number is very minimal compared to those who received doses one and two,” she said.

A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)
A man receives a dose of a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Reuters)

