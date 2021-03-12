Officials report 2,250 COVID-19 cases in the UAE in 24 hours

Officials in the United Arab Emirates recorded 2,250 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 422,246, the Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Friday.

For more coronavirus news, visit our dedicated page.

Nine people died due to complications caused by COVID-19, which raises the virus-related death toll in the country to 1,378.

Meanwhile, the total number of recoveries in the UAE is now 402,539 after 1,736 people recovered from the disease.

The Ministry of Health conducts 239,525 tests as part of its plans to expand the scope of the tests, and reveals 2,250 new cases of the #Coronavirus, 1,736 recoveries and 9 death cases due to complications.#TogetherWeRecover — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) March 12, 2021

COVID-19 booster shots

Some people in the UAE were given a third coronavirus “booster” shot after receiving two doses of a vaccine because they had not developed antibodies against the disease, the health sector’s spokeswoman said.

Vaccinated citizens and residents who did not develop an immune response against the virus could take a third dose, Dr. Farida al-Hosani told local media.

“Some people received a third dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, but the number is very minimal compared to those who received doses one and two,” she said.

Read more:

UAE administers ‘booster’ shot to those with no COVID-19 antibodies after vaccine

UAE completes clinical trials for Russian COVID-19 vaccine with 1,000 volunteers