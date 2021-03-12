Saudi Arabia to resume international flights starting May 17: GACA

Saudi Arabia will resume normal operations of international flights and the complete opening of airports across the Kingdom starting from May 17, according to local media reports citing a circular from the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority (GACA).

GACA indicated in its circular that “the Kingdom’s airports will be open to international flights, starting at one 1 am Monday, the 17th of next May.”

The circular by GACA was sent by the authority to all airlines operating in airports across the country to notify them of the change in the previously scheduled date of March 31 to the new date of May 17.

The authority stressed the need to adhere to the preventive protocols and precautionary measures as well as instructions issued by the concerned higher committee in this regard to stem the spread of coronavirus epidemic in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia postponed on Jan. 29 the reopening of its sea, land, and airports and extended the travel ban for its citizens to May 17 instead of March 31.

